Zhu H, Zhu S, Iryo-Asano M, Nakamura H. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 89: 385-398.
Traffic safety has always been a hot topic for human-driven (HDV) and autonomous vehicles (AV) mixed flow. The conflict between permitted right-turn vehicles (PRT) and opposing through vehicles (TH) at signalized intersections (left-handed traffic) is extraordinarily critical. AVs with aggressive behaviors are able to accept short gap time without losing safety. However, such a turning maneuver may lead to dangerous feelings and cause unexpected reactions of approaching drivers. This study aims to investigate and model drivers' reactions in TH movements to PRT AVs considering the trust degree of drivers to AVs. Questionnaire surveys and driving simulator experiments were conducted for 41 participants.
Language: en
Autonomous vehicle; Braking behavior; Braking decision; Permitted right-turn; Signalized intersection