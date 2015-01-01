SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Widmer A, Havewala M, Bowker JC, Rubin KH. J. Atten. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10870547221120694

PMID

36039532

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The primary aim of this study was to investigate whether secure parent-adolescent attachment relationships moderate the longitudinal relation between 9th grade (G9) ADHD symptoms and 12th grade (G12) delinquency within a community sample of adolescents.

METHOD: Participants included 335 9th graders, of whom 203 students completed measures again in 12th grade. Mothers reported on their adolescents' ADHD symptoms and aggressive behaviors, and adolescents completed measures of their own delinquency and their perceptions of their parent-child attachment relationships.

RESULTS: G9 ADHD symptoms predicted increases in G12 delinquent behaviors. Moderation effects were also found such that G9 ADHD symptoms predicted G12 delinquency for only those youth who had moderate or low levels of secure maternal attachment. Paternal secure attachment did not moderate the effects of G9 ADHD symptoms on G12 delinquency.

CONCLUSION: Findings underscore the importance of secure maternal attachment relationships in the development of delinquency among adolescents with ADHD symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

ADHD; delinquency; adolescence; attachment; parent-child relationships

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print