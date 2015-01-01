Abstract

PURPOSE: Falling is a multifactorial condition that can cause severe injury and even death in older adults. Early identification of fall risk factors, as the first step of preventive health care, can assist in reducing the negative and often debilitating effects of falls in older adults. By using the World Health Organization's International Classification of Functioning, Disability and Health (ICF) framework to develop an ICF code set to identify fall risk factors in older adults, health care practitioners could obtain health information in a multidimensional way.



METHOD: This study describes the final phase of a comprehensive, three-phase, mixed-methods sequential study. For this third phase, a pre-post group design that focused on the audiologist's perceptions of the clinical utility of a newly developed ICF code set was employed. The questionnaire that was used for this purpose consisted of two distinct sections: clinical application and clinical utility (viz., appropriateness, accessibility, practicability, acceptability, and professional utility). Thirty practicing audiologists participated in the study. Data were analyzed for each of the two sections of the questionnaire.



RESULTS: Results related to clinical application indicated that regardless of the audiologists' experience in routine fall risk assessment or fall risk factor identification, the use of the developed ICF code set increased their ability to correctly identify relevant clinical aspects.



RESULTS related to clinical utility showed high scores across all five measure components, with the highest clinical utility component being acceptability, closely followed by appropriateness and professional utility, and the lowest being accessibility.



CONCLUSION: Several clinical implications have emerged from this study, including the usefulness of the ICF code set to identify and document fall risk factors in older adults, the code set's ability to guide audiologists to determine individualized assessment needs either by themselves or by other health care disciplines, and that the code set could be used by audiologists regardless of their experience in vestibular assessments.

