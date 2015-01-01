|
Citation
Soratto J, Meller FO, Miranda VIA, Tomasi CD, Temporão JG, Schäfer AA. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2022; 43: e20210161.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)
DOI
PMID
36043642
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate social inequalities of Brazilians in alcohol consumption and cell phone use while driving motor vehicles.
Language: pt
Keywords
Adult; Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; *Automobile Driving; *Cell Phone Use; Alcohol Drinking/epidemiology; Motor Vehicles