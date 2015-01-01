|
Nzuchi JS, Ngoma SJ, Meshi EB. Heliyon 2022; 8(8): e10297.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36051269
OBJECTIVE: Road traffic accidents have been reported to contribute a greater proportion of deaths. Motorcyclists are among the high-risk group within road users to succumb to road traffic accidents. Road traffic accidents reflect the co-occurrence of multiple causes that involve road infrastructure, vehicle, and people. Understanding the level of compliance with road safety measures and their associated factors among commercial motorcyclists is important approach in the steps towards road traffic accident prevention. STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional study of commercial motorcyclists from two districts in Dodoma region was conducted in 2020.
Compliance; Commercial motorcyclists; Road safety measures