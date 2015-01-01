Abstract

PURPOSE. To evaluate causality of expanding the gig-economic space and the socioeconomic and ecological security of Ukraines mining industry in the context of the changing technological structures caused by the emergence of a new security structural and functional post Covid-19 component. To propose typical scenarios for sustainable development of the gig-economy in the context of improving security policy of Ukraines mining industry.



METHODology. To achieve this goal, a scenario planning, Delphi, SMART, SWOT analysis and mathematical research methods econometric and gradient analysis, were used to determine the scalar values and directions of extreme innovative changes in the gig economy in the context of sustainable development of mining industry in Ukraine. The calculations were carried out using the SPSS Data Analysis Software.



FINDINGS. The work systematically analyzes key safety indicators of scientific-technological progress for sustainable development of the mining industry and establishes a one-to-one relationship between existing socio-economic phenomena and gig-economic processes, which in recent years have been asymmetrically activated under the influence of the post Covid-2019. The security specifics of tactical and strategic management of the gig-economy are outlined. Originality. A methodological approach to the quantitative and qualitative determination of the safety gradients of the development of the mining industry enables the consideration of transformational Post-Covid consequences, as well as diversifies tactical and strategic management. In particular, it is proposed to use an innovative digital platform CENSIE Central European Network for Sustainable and Innovative Economy. Practical value. A proposed approach would facilitate to improve the efficiency of strategic and tactical management of personnel policy of the mining industry in the context of the formation of a gig-economy, as well as synchronize time and space parameters, increasing the targeting of management decisions. It was proposed to introduce a special remote platform MiningFreelance to provide freelance services to households, family farms and other manufacturers which will be protected by the Blockchain registry based on existing ProZorro programs. At the same time, Blockchain technologies will increase the role of trade unions, which will be able to unite gig workers into a single system and control working conditions, taking on certain social obligations.