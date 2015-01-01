Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Terrorist attacks are one of the human problems that affect many countries, leaving behind a huge toll of disabilities and deaths. The aim of this study was to use a mixed-method analysis to design and validate an evaluation tool for pre-hospital emergency medical services for terrorist attacks.



METHODS: The present study is a mixed-method (qualitative and quantitative) study that was conducted in two phases. In the qualitative phase (item generation), semi-structured interviews were conducted with 34 Iranian emergency medical technicians who were selected through a purposive sampling method and a scoping literature review was conducted to generate an item pool for the preparedness evaluation of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in terrorist attacks. In the quantitative phase (item reduction), for validity of tool face, content and construct validity, were performed; for tool reliability, the test and retest and intra-class correlation coefficient were evaluated.



RESULTS: At the first stage, 7 main categories and 16 subcategories were extracted from the data, the main categories including "Policy and Planning", "Education and Exercise "," Surge Capacity", "Safety and Security", "Command, Control and Coordination", "Information and Communication Management "and "Response Operations Management". The initial item pool included 160 items that were reduced to 110 after assessment of validity (face, content and construct). intra-class correlation coefficient (ICC = 0.71) examination and Pearson correlation test (r = 0.81) indicated that the tool was also reliable.



CONCLUSION: The research findings provide a new perspective to understand the preparedness of pre-hospital emergency medical services for terrorist attacks. The existing 110-item tool can evaluate preparedness of pre-hospital emergency medical services for terrorist attacks through collecting data with appropriate validity and reliability.

