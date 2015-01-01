|
Yang Y, Sasaki K, Cheng L, Liu X. Transp. Res. D Trans. Environ. 2022; 110: e103405.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Although many studies have revealed the relationship between the built environment and active travel among older adults, limited studies offer insights into gender differences. Using data from Chiba (Japan), this study employs a random forest method to fill this gap by revealing the non-linear associations of the built environment with active travel time among older males and females, and adopts a Shapley Additive exPlanations method to interpret the models.
Active travel; Built environment; Gender; Machine learning; Non-linear; Older adults