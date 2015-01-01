Abstract

This paper proposes a control strategy for a freeway merging bottleneck consisting of a Connected and Automated Vehicle (CAV) exclusive lane and a human-driven vehicle (HDV) lane, aiming to achieve fuel economy and increase traffic efficiency. The trajectories of CAVs are optimized to enable them to smoothly merge into the gaps in the HDV lane. We utilize a stochastic car-following model to incorporate the uncertainty of HDVs and adopt the concept of α-percentile trajectory proposed in our earlier work (Xiong and Jiang, 2021) to estimate the trajectories of HDVs. Based on these, an optimization model is constructed to optimize the merging sequence and the merging trajectories of CAVs simultaneously. We use dynamic programming to solve the optimization model. Dividing RECTangles algorithm and Hamiltonian analysis are imbedded as a subroutine to obtain the energy efficient merging trajectory of each CAV. Simulation results show that the proposed control strategy is capable of reducing average fuel consumption and travel time under a wide range of inflow rates. The benefits depend on the inflow rate and the trajectory percentile α. When the total inflow rate is low, the impact of α is insignificant. If the total inflow rate increases to a high level, the impact of α becomes remarkable and the maximum benefits would be achieved at an intermediate range of α. Moreover, the computation efficiency of the proposed system is fast enough and can be implemented in real-time in the near future.

