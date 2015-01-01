|
Carrasco-Garrido P, Gallardo-Pino C, Jiménez-Trujillo I, Hernández-Barrera V, García-Gómez-Heras S, Lima Florencio L, Palacios-Ceña D. Int. J. Public Health 2022; 67: e1604755.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36059585
OBJECTIVE: Prescription opioid misuse has become one of the most common ways drugs are consumed among young adults. The objective of our study was to describe the prevalence and factors associated with prescription opioid use and misuse among young adults living in Spain.
Language: en
public health; drugs survey; misuse; prescription opioids; young adults