|
Citation
|
Goulet-Stock S, Leadbeater BJ. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36062353
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Problematic substance use in young adulthood is consistently related to negative outcomes later in life. Understanding the factors that protect against problematic substance provides opportunities for early preventive intervention. We examine the protective role of grit - passion and perseverance for long-term goals - on substance use through young adulthood, a period of heightening risks for substance use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol use; Cannabis use; adulthood; grit; passion; perseverance