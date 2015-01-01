Abstract

Vehicular driver behaviour is an important factor for vehicular speed and safety at horizontal curves, few studies have attempted to understand this aspect. In this regard, the objective of the present study is to evaluate the vehicular speed characteristics with the effect of driver behaviour at horizontal curves. The study uses real traffic environments where vehicle speed, driver behaviour (lane change or not) and number of vehicles in the opposite lane (approaching vehicles in the opposite lane) data were recorded by video graphic technique. A total of four horizontal curves with different radiuses on two-lane undivided two-way roadways have been studied. Further, the curve characteristics (radius, length of curve, etc.) data were collected from a preliminary survey. The data was analyzed with a multiple linear regression model by considering vehicle speed as the dependent variable and radius of curve, driver lane change behaviour, number of vehicles in the opposite lane, type of vehicle, and shoulder width as independent variables. The study discovered that driver lane change behavior, number of vehicles in the opposite lane, vehicle type in the opposite lane, and shoulder width all have significant effects on vehicle speed characteristics at horizontal curves, in addition to the radius of the curve. These findings are useful for the design of horizontal alignment and evaluating countermeasures for vehicular driver safety at horizontal curves.

Language: en