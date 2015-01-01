Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elderly patients with chronic diseases (CDs) have a higher predilection for falls, with more severe consequences once they fall. Therefore, it is necessary to explore an effective way to prevent falls in elderly patients with CDs.



OBJECTIVE: To clarify the clinical effects of outpatient health education on fall prevention and self-health management in elderly patients with CDs.



METHODS: This retrospective study enrolled 102 elderly patients with CDs who received treatment in the School of Medicine, Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital of Zhejiang University, between January 2019 and December 2020. Patients intervened by routine nursing were assigned to the regular group (n = 48), and those additionally treated with outpatient health education were included in the research group (n = 54). Assessment of patients' negative emotions (NEs) adopted the Self-Rating Anxiety/Depression Scale (SAS/SDS), determination of their sense of self-efficacy employed the Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), and their self-care capacity evaluation used the Exercise of Self-Care Agency (ESCA). Patients' falls, hospitalization time, fall prevention knowledge, fall prevention-related health behavior, and nursing satisfaction were recorded.



RESULTS: After the nursing intervention, lower SAS, SDS, and FES-I scores were determined in the research group versus the regular group; the total ESCA score assessed from various dimensions was higher in the research group; the research group also exhibited a markedly lower incidence of falls, and shorter hospitalization time than the regular group, with better mastery of fall prevention knowledge, fall prevention-related health behavior and nursing satisfaction.



CONCLUSIONS: Outpatient health education intervention can prevent senile patients with CDs from falling, promote their rehabilitation, and enhance their mastery of fall prevention knowledge; moreover, it can improve patients' healthy behaviors to prevent falls, mitigate their NEs, and improve their sense of self-efficacy and self-care ability, which has high clinical application value.

