Pullen-Seufert N, Meyer M, Anderson M. J. Healthy Eat. Act. Living 2021; 1(4): 229-234.

10.51250/jheal.v1i4.23

The Milwaukee Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, a partnership between the city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works and the Wisconsin Bike Federation continued their commitment to children's active travel during the COVID-19 pandemic through offering community walks and Black and Latinx neighborhoods to discuss and incorporate preferences for planned infrastructure improvements; urban summer bicycle camps for kids; and support for teachers as SRTS champions.  Staff made modifications such as conducting programming outdoors; modifying materials and facilitation methods to support physical distancing; providing face coverings and minimizing touching equipment. The National Center for Safe Routes to School recognized their efforts with the 2021 Vision Zero for Youth Innovation Award.
 


bicycling; built environment; child; stakeholder engagement; walking

