Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To identify normative near point of convergence (NPC) data for healthy high-school-aged athletes (13-19 years old) and determine the percentage of individuals with NPC scores that fall outside the currently accepted clinical cutoff value of 5 cm. Another objective was to determine the relationship between sex, concussion history, and attention deficit disorder/attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADD/ADHD) with NPC scores, if any.



DESIGN: Case series. SETTING: High-school sports medicine clinic. PATIENTS OR PARTICIPANTS: Near point of convergence was assessed in 718 high-school student athletes (141 females and 577 males) with an average age of 15.96 ± 1.16 years. INTERVENTIONS: None. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: An accommodation convergence ruler was used to measure NPC. Near point of convergence scores were repeated a total of 3 times and the mean used for all statistical analyses.



RESULTS: The NPC scores for all participants averaged 3.58 cm, and the intraclass correlation coefficient for the 3 repeated measurements was 0.956. Approximately 20% of mean NPC scores were above the accepted upper limit of 5 cm. Although a statistically significant effect for sex was identified, the difference between them was considered clinically insignificant. No relationship between NPC and history of concussion or ADD/ADHD was identified.



CONCLUSIONS: Results indicate that in high-school-aged subjects, approximately 20% of individuals may have NPC values that fall outside the current critical cutoff value and may lead to incorrect diagnosis of ocular dysfunction. In addition, NPC does not seem to be affected by the history of concussion or a diagnosis of ADD/ADHD.

