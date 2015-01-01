Abstract

The deterioration of muscle strength in aging has been associated with fall risks. During the COVID-19 pandemic, older adults were restricted from doing outdoor activities. This study aimed to investigate the effect of Nine-Square Step Exercises (NSSE) on improving physical performance and balance in older adults at risk of falling. We conducted an open-labelled, assessor-blinded, randomized controlled trial in 46 (aged 65-84 years) community-dwelling older adults. They were randomly assigned to an NSSE group (n = 24) instructed to perform the program for at least 45 days over 8 weeks or a control group (n = 22). The outcomes were measured by the Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), the Five-Times-Sit-to-Stand test (FTSS), and hand grip strength during the baseline, 4th and 8th weeks in both groups. A mixed-effect linear regression model analysis was performed to estimate the independent effect of NSSE by the intention-to-treat over the 8-week period. The NSSE group showed significant weekly changes in BBS (β 0.57, 95% CI: 0.30, 0.84), TUG (β -0.44, 95% CI: -0.74, -0.14), and FTSS (β -0.52, 95% CI: -0.78, -0.25), demonstrating beneficial improvements in lower extremity and balance, whereas the control group did not demonstrate significant changes over time in any parameter.

