Abstract

BACKGROUND: Globally, population aging is happening more quickly than in the past, and Thailand ranks the world's number three among the rapidly aging countries. Age-related decline in physical and mental health would impact depression among older adults. We aimed to determine the depression among the community-dwelling Thai older adults in Chiang Mai, Thailand.



METHODS: The baseline data, collected by door-to-door household visits of an intervention arm from a cluster randomized controlled trial (Community-Integrated Intermediary Care (CIIC): TCTR20190412004), were included in this cross-sectional study. Descriptive analysis and binary logistic regression were applied.



RESULTS: The mean age was 69.31 ± 7.10 years and 23.8% of study participants were older than 75 years. The Thai geriatric depression scale showed 6.5% had depression. Adjusted risk factors for depression were older age, being single, drinking alcohol daily, having diabetes, having experience of a fall last year, self-rated health as neutral, poor/very poor, and moderate/severe dependency by ADL scoring.



CONCLUSION: Our findings highlighted the potentially modifiable risk factors in addition to the common predictors affecting depression among community-dwelling older adults. Fall prevention programs and public health interventions to prevent diabetes are recommended. Furthermore, self-rated health and Barthel's ADL scoring would be simple tools to predict risk factors for geriatric depression.

Language: en