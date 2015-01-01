Abstract

Seismic disasters are sudden and unpredictable, often causing massive damage, casualties and socioeconomic losses. Rapid and accurate determination of the scale and degree of destruction of the seismic influence field in an affected area can aid in timely emergency rescue work after an earthquake. In this study, the relationship between the changes in four types of mobile signaling data and the seismic influence field was explored in the 2017 Jiuzhaigou earthquake-hit area, China, by using the methods of comparative analysis, regression analysis and spatial autocorrelation analysis. The results revealed that after the earthquake, the number of mobile signaling significantly decreased. The higher the intensity, the more obvious the reduction of mobile signaling data and the later the recovery time. The Loginmac and WiFi data showed greater sensitivity than Gid and Station. There was a significant correlation between the changes in the mobile signaling numbers and the seismic intensity, which can more accurately reflect the approximate extent of the seismic influence field and the degree of actual damage. The changes in mobile signaling can provide a helpful reference for the rapid determination of seismic influence fields.

Language: en