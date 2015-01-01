Abstract

Breathalyzer is a common approach to measuring blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels of individuals suspected of drunk driving. Nevertheless, this device is relatively high-cost, inconvenient for people with limited breathing capacity, and risky for COVID-19 exposure. Here, we designed and developed a smart wristband integrating a real-time noninvasive sweat alcohol metal oxide (MOX) gas sensor with a Drunk Mate, an Internet of Thing (IoT)-based alarming system. A MOX sensor acquired transdermal alcohol concentration (TAC) which was converted to BAC and sent via the IoT network to the Blynk application platform on a smartphone, triggering alarming messages on LINE Notify. A user would receive an immediate alarming message when his BAC level reached an illegal alcohol concentration limit (BAC 50 mg%; TAC 0.70 mg/mL). The sensor readings showed a high linear correlation with TAC (R(2) = 0.9815; limit of detection = 0.045 mg/mL) in the range of 0.10-1.05 mg/mL alcohol concentration in artificial sweat, achieving an accuracy of 94.66%. The sensor readings of ethanol in water were not statistically significantly different (p > 0.05) from the measurements in artificial sweat and other sweat-related solutions, suggesting that the device responded specifically to ethanol and was not affected by other electrolytes in the artificial sweat. Moreover, the device could continuously monitor TAC levels simulated in real-time in an artificial sweat testing system. With the integration of an IoT-based alarming system, the smart wristband developed from a commercial gas sensor presented here offers a promising low-cost MOX gas sensor monitoring technology for noninvasive and real-time sweat alcohol measurement and monitoring.

Language: en