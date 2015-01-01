Abstract

Due to urban construction, engineering transport vehicles are gradually increased on roads, which might speed up traffic accident risks. To investigate the influence of urban construction on traffic accidents, this paper adopted 1977 traffic accidents of engineering transport vehicles and 220 engineering construction projects for correlation analysis. First, considering three degrees (Major, Ordinary and Minor) of accidents, the spatial autocorrelation test of engineering transport vehicle accidents is carried out by using spatial econometric. Then to further evaluate and analyze the spatial regression model, the optimal model is selected to analyze the spatial influence of the floor area of different types of engineering construction projects on the accidents of engineering transport vehicles. The results show that the accident of engineering transport vehicles itself is spatially dependent, that is, the higher the severity of the accident, the more concentrated it is in space, and there is a significant spatial positive correlation with engineering construction projects. And the floor areas of synthetic land, residential land, commercial land and land for roads and transportation facilities have significant spatial effects on engineering transport vehicle accidents, and the indirect effects are also concerned. The increase of floor area of roads and transportation facilities is more likely to induce accidents of engineering transport vehicles. For every 10,000 square meters of the floor area of roads and transportation facilities, there are 12.66 accidents of engineering transport vehicles in the region and its neighboring areas.

