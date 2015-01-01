Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Pediatric farm-related injuries are rare but tend to be severe relative to other types of pediatric injury and may result in worse clinical outcomes. However, the comparison of farm and nonfarm injuries is confounded by different injury mechanisms, patient characteristics, and treating facilities. Therefore, we used propensity score matching to compare outcomes of pediatric farm and nonfarm injuries in the United States.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the 2017-2019 Trauma Quality Program database. Farm as compared to nonfarm injury was defined as the location of an injury and served as the independent variable analyzed in this study. The outcome variables analyzed were in-hospital mortality, hospital length of stay (LOS), and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).



RESULTS: We identified 2,040 farm injuries and 201,865 nonfarm injuries meeting inclusion criteria. In this cohort, the mortality rate was 1%, median LOS was 2 days, and 14% of patients were admitted to the ICU. In the propensity-matched analysis (including 2,039 farm cases matched to 2,039 nonfarm controls), farm as compared to nonfarm injuries were associated with 5% longer LOS (95% CI: 1%, 8%; P =.01), but not mortality or ICU admission.



CONCLUSIONS: In a propensity-matched analysis, pediatric farm injuries resulted in prolonged hospital stay compared to nonfarm injuries. Identifying patient- and health care system-level factors contributing to prolonged LOS may help optimize the care of children injured on farms.

