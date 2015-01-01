SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Toth J, Patel R, Arvaneh M. Annu. Int. Conf. IEEE Eng. Med. Biol. Soc. 2022; 2022: 2340-2343.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers))

DOI

10.1109/EMBC48229.2022.9871442

PMID

36086484

Abstract

Early detection of a deficit in vigilant attention can allow for user notification or intervention. In this paper, Electrophysiological correlates of vigilant attention from a random-dot motion task were explored. Using only frontal (Fz) and parietal (Pz) EEG channels, spectral features of response time were determined. Notably, significant differ-ences in high-beta, gamma and alpha frequency bands were found between fast and slow reaction times. These results are interpreted in line with the relevant literature on arousal, off-task thought and active visuospatial attentional suppression. The presence of response-locked time-domain features was analysed. However, motor-related features obfuscated these features.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print