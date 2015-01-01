Abstract

Global warming in the twenty-first century has gradually made high temperatures a major threat to the global population. Health problems associated with extreme temperatures have become a growing public health concern worldwide. This study aimed to estimate road injuries stratified by sex, age, geographic location, and sociodemographic status attribute to high, low, and non-optimal temperatures in 21 regional and global. We used the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study Results Tool to examine the age-standardized death rates (ASDR) and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) due to road injuries in 2019 by Joinpoint regression. In addition, we reported high, low, and non-optimal temperature exposures for road injuries across different groups by gender, age, region, and disease. Moreover, we examined temporal trends in the burden of road disease caused by high, low, and non-optimum temperatures from 1990 to 2019. Trend analyzes were conducted for five sociodemographic index (SDI) regions. Globally, both ASDR and DALY declined from 1990 to 2019, with average annual percent change (AAPC) values of - 1.3% and - 1.2%, respectively. In 2019, the indicators (death and DALYs) steadily declined, while SDI quintile increased in most regions. Road injuries related to death and DALYs rate attributed to high temperatures were 0.17 and 8.50, respectively, in 2019. From 1990 to 2019, DALYs for road injuries caused by low temperatures showed the most significant upward trend in most regions, especially in low-latitude countries. This study provides a comprehensive understanding of the road injury burden caused by high, low, and non-optimum temperatures, which remains high in regions with low SDI. Therefore, special attention should be paid to road injuries in poor countries or in areas with extreme temperatures.

Language: en