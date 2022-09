Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to evaluate trends and characteristics in adolescent poison center (PC) exposure calls before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: A retrospective review of PC calls for adolescents aged 13-17 years from January 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.



RESULTS: During the pandemic, US PCs had a higher proportion of adolescent exposure calls managed in a healthcare facility (71.9% vs. 67.4%) and hospital admissions (27.2% vs. 25.7%) than prior to the pandemic. There was a higher proportion with suicide intent (55.8% vs. 48.8%), moderate/major clinical effects (22.8% vs. 20.1%), and deaths (0.07% vs. 0.05%). Monthly calls significantly increased from 30 calls/month to 204 calls/month (p <.001). The slope of hospital admissions significantly increased (0.19% per month, p <.001) during the pandemic.



DISCUSSION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, US PCs observed an increase in adolescent suicidal intent exposure calls with more severe outcomes, hospitalizations, and deaths.

