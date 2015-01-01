Abstract

RATIONALE: Intentional or unintentional exposure to asphyxiating gases is a significant public health concern worldwide. Argon poisoning is fatal, and its onset is primarily due to neurological damage. PATIENT CONCERNS: A 22-year-old man was admitted to the hospital for argon gas poisoning. While working in a plant containing argon gas, he suddenly lost consciousness, recovered consciousness slightly after on-site treatment, answered questions, and had impaired memory, sensory dullness, normal cognition, and symptoms of dizziness and headache. DIAGNOSIS: Asphyxiating gas poisoning (argon gas poisoning), metabolic encephalopathy, and hepatic insufficiency. INTERVENTIONS: Immediately after admission, the patient was treated with nasal cannula oxygen 3 L/min and hyperbaric oxygen therapy once a day. Mecobalamin tablets 500 μg were given orally 3 times a day. Oral Ginkgo biloba extract tablets 40 mg 3 times a day. OUTCOME: The patient was discharged after treatment with hyperbaric oxygen therapy and nerve-nourishing drugs, with no discomfort, clear consciousness, and good memory, and was followed up by telephone for 2 consecutive months, and the patient is now in good condition with no discomfort. LESSON: This case describes the pathogenesis, neurological damage, and rescue process of argon gas poisoning. Argon poisoning was found to damage bilateral cerebellar hemispheres and bilateral hippocampal regions, affecting the patient's consciousness and memory, and was found to cause abnormal liver function and heart rate disorders.

