Abstract

Flooding area records have been available since 1993 in Japan; however, there have been no studies that have utilised these records to elucidate urban pluvial flooding formation mechanisms. Therefore, frequent urban pluvial flooding areas using 20 years of urban pluvial flooding area records during 1993-2012 were identified and analysed using the principal component analysis of their topographical characteristics in Osaka and Nagoya Cities, Japan. The results showed that the topographical characteristics of the frequent urban pluvial flooding areas in both cities were different, with particularly conflicting trends in principal component 1. Furthermore, the urban pluvial flooding in Osaka City could not be described solely by topographical characteristics, and the influence of anthropogenic factors such as dominant structures that may influence inundated water flows in and around frequent urban pluvial flooding areas and stormwater drainage improvements on the occurrence of urban pluvial flooding were shown to be influential. In addition, most of the frequent urban pluvial flooding areas in Nagoya City were located on almost no gradient with a slope of less than 1 degree, and thus, the mere presence of dominant structures around it would dam up the inundated water and cause urban pluvial flooding. The results of this study quantitatively showed the paradigm shift of urban pluvial flooding factors from topographical characteristics to anthropogenic characteristics by the statistical analysis of newly defined urban pluvial flooding frequency areas.

