Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Occupational injury rates are high in developing nations, making it critical to develop preventive measures. The purpose of this study was to determine the causes and preventive measures for occupational injuries in Iranian manufacturing industry.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews with managers and employees were used to obtain data. Inductive content analysis was used to analyze verbatim transcripts.



FINDINGS: The investigation identified six major causes of injuries including improper safety management and three control measures involving supervision and support for safety promotion.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings suggest that the managers and employees should make serious efforts to control the identified causes of injuries. It is necessary for occupational health and safety authorities to inspect and enforce safety regulations, as well as for the government to support the implementation of safety plans in the companies.

Language: en