Wang C, Wei L, Wang K, Tang H, Yang B, Li M. Sustainability 2022; 14(18): e11495.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su141811495

Overtaking behavior between non-motorized vehicles is one of the main characteristics of the cycling path, and unsafe overtaking behavior has a certain negative impact on riders’ safety. However, little is known about the factors affecting riders’ overtaking decisions. This study aimed to identify the influence of road facilities, types of non-motorized vehicles, and human factors on the characteristics of overtaking behavior on bicycle lanes. DJI drone-based naturalistic riding research was explored in China and a random parameter logit regression model was estimated to model the overtaking decisions of non-motorized vehicle riders. The results showed that gender, age, professional deliverer, type of lead non-motor vehicle, type of non-motorized vehicles, and width of cycling lane influence overtaking behavior significantly. The present study provides theoretical evidence to strengthen the safety design and evaluation of cycling lane infrastructure.

Keywords: Bicycling; Bicyclists


Language: en
