Harcourt W. Development 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1057/s41301-022-00344-1

In my reflections of the 2004 Editorial I wrote with Smitu Kothari, I first look at what I consider to be the salient points of our original text. I then move onto underline what I think we need to be even more vigilant about today as we consider who has the 'right' to development.


Language: en

Agency; Body politics; Community; Extractivism; Social and environmental justice

