Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Behavioural patterns of the people can affect the emergency evacuation procedure. The most important issue of crisis management is to evacuate the people from the accident site in the shortest time and with the maximum speed. Pilgrimage destinations attract many pilgrims on religious occasions, and this has highlighted the importance of addressing this issue in these centers. This study aimed to explain and propose an optimal evacuation exit plan for pilgrims during accidents in the most important and prominent religious center of Iran (Holy Shrine of Imam Reza).



METHODS: This descriptive-analytical study was performed using an applied research method. The document-library and field methods were used to collect data. The statistical population includes the managers of the Holy Shrine complex, experts of the crisis management headquarters, consulting engineers in architecture and urban planning, as well as managers and experts in Mashhad Municipality. The sample size was estimated to be 384 cases based on Cochran's formula. The collected data via questionnaires were analyzed by SPSS and Smart PLS software using structural equation modelling.



FINDINGS: According to the results, the presented model includes seven variables (group movement, individual movement, incident management technology tools, perception of the physical environment, physical movement, modelling, and behavioural culture) affecting the pilgrims leaving the incident site in the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study indicated that the presented model with 7 variables and 21 parameters can be used as a suitable model in other places.

