Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite the prevalence of the term "household disaster preparedness", there is no consensus over a single and clear definition in this regard. The present study aimed to identify the components and explain the concept of household disaster preparedness.



METHODS: The present study was conducted based on a qualitative design. After reviewing the concept and components of household disaster preparedness in previous studies, the subjects were selected by purposive sampling from managers and experts active in the field of disaster risk reduction, as well as heads of families. The data were collected through semi-structured interviews and were analyzed by the thematic analysis method, then the main and sub-components of household disaster preparedness were identified.



FINDINGS: The classification of the components of household disaster preparedness revealed that this concept encompasses cognitive, physical-operational, financial, social, and psychological dimensions. However, household disaster preparedness was defined based on these dimensions.



CONCLUSION: Household disaster preparedness consists of different dimensions. In order to evaluate this preparedness, an appropriate instrument is needed to assess all its dimensions.

