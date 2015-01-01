Abstract

Synthetic cathinones (SCs) are currently the second largest and the second most frequently seized group of new psychoactive substances. They are sold as replacements for controlled stimulants such as amphetamine, cocaine and 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine. Administration of low doses of SCs can cause euphoria and increased alertness, and administration of high doses or chronic use of cathinones can cause serious adverse effects such as hallucinations, delirium, hyperthermia and tachycardia. In the years 2013-2019 in our practice, as many as 16 different SCs were detected in biological materials. This article lists the observed concentrations in 39 fatal and 18 non-fatal cases, in which a single SC as well as an SC in combination with amphetamine or ethyl alcohol were detected and quantified in biological materials. The quantitative analyses were carried out by liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry. The analyzed cases of taking SCs were associated with intoxication (2 cases), fatal intoxication (36), driving under the influence of drugs (10) and other circumstances (9) such as violence, insulting an officer and holding a hostage. Taking SCs has serious side effects that can lead to multiple organ failure and death. Screening for the presence of SCs in biological materials should be part of the routine course of treatment in intoxication cases, both at the stage of clinical diagnosis and at the stage of forensic toxicological analysis. Ethyl alcohol and amphetamine may contribute to increased SC toxicity. These data could be valuable for further interpretation of other results from toxicological analyses.

