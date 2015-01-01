Abstract

BACKGROUND: Studies show that weakness in hazard perception is a major cause of traffic accidents, leading to high consequences.



OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to design a valid and reliable driver's Hazard Perception Test (HPT) based on neural imaging, reaction time, and miss rate in two groups of experienced and inexperienced drivers.



METHODS: Different roads, including urban, intercity, and rural, were filmed from drivers' visual angles to examine the real road conditions. All videos were screened according to some quality factors. Then, hazard onset was determined for screened videos. The validity of the test was performed in three steps. Miss rates and reaction times to hazardous situations were measured. In the second step, 35 selected videos were broadcasted to 16 experienced and 16 novice drivers on a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI). Finally, using 18 videos with statistically significant differences in neuro-cerebral neuronal activity, miss rate and reaction time were picked up for driver's HPT.



RESULTS: The mean differences in reaction time, miss rate, and active neurons in the task of perceiving hazards in two groups of drivers were equal to 1.58 seconds, 29.55%, and 5248 neurons, respectively. There was a significant correlation between active neurons and miss rate (r = 0.556, P < 0.001). Eventually, the 18-videos of the valid test became HPT software.



CONCLUSIONS: Application of this valid test is suggested for assessing the hazard perception of drivers, particularly those who are responsible for transporting staff and goods in the studied country.

