Abstract

Laws regarding cannabis are rapidly changing in the USA as more states legalize nonmedical cannabis for adults aged 21 and older. Previous research has examined whether legalization has led to an increase in cannabis use as well as the use of other substances. The current study examined changes in cannabis- and alcohol-specific risk factors following legalization of nonmedical cannabis. We used 6 years of annual cross-sectional data (2014-2019) from 12,951 young adults age 18 to 25 who resided in Washington state. Risk factors examined include perceiving that use was common among same-age peers, believing use was acceptable, having easy access, and low perceived physical and psychological harm from use. Logistic regression models estimated annual rate of increase in these risk factors. All cannabis-specific risk factors increased among those aged 21+ (range of ORs for annual rate of change: 1.07-1.31) while significant increase in cannabis-related risk factors among those under age 21 was limited to perceptions of cannabis use being common (medical use: OR=1.08, 95% CI: 1.03, 1.12; nonmedical use: OR=1.13, 95% CI: 1.08, 1.18) and low perceived physical harm of occasional use (OR=1.08, 95% CI: 1.03, 1.13). Although descriptive norms for past-year use of alcohol among those aged 21+ increased (OR = 1.09, 95% CI: 1.02, 1.17), other risk factors for alcohol did not change significantly or, in the case of low perceived physical and psychological harm, decreased among both those under age 21 and those aged 21+ (range of ORs = 0.90-0.94). Given these findings show an increase in cannabis-specific risk factors since legalization was implemented, particularly among those young adults aged 21+, preventive interventions correcting risk misperceptions and related risk factors among young adults aged 21+ may prove efficacious in reducing use and resultant negative consequences.

