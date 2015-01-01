Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The annual number of patients > 65 years old about whom the Dutch Poisons Information Center (DPIC) was consulted has more than doubled in the last decade. We aimed to gain insight in the type and circumstances of exposures reported to the DPIC involving older patients, in order to help prevent future poisonings.



METHODS: Enquiries to the DPIC involving patients > 65 years old were prospectively included from January 2019 to June 2019. Data were collected on patient characteristics (e.g., age, gender, and living situation) and exposure characteristics (e.g., type and exposure scenario).



RESULTS: In the first half of 2019, the DPIC was consulted about 1051 patients > 65 years old. The median age of the patients was 77 years old (range: 66-104 years) and women were over-represented (61%). A total of 1650 different substances were reported, 1213 pharmaceutical exposures (74%) and 437 non-pharmaceutical exposures (26%), mostly household products (n = 162). Most pharmaceutical exposures involved cardiovascular agents (n = 367, 30%), central and peripheral nervous system agents (n = 354, 29%), and analgesics (n = 152, 13%). In 71% of the patients exposed to pharmaceuticals, the drugs were taken unintentionally (n = 471), frequently caused by medication errors made by the patients themselves (n = 357, 76%). Most common scenarios included inadvertently taken/given a double (n = 140, 30%) or more than double (n = 94, 20%) dose or the wrong medication (n = 124, 26%). The most common scenario for unintentional exposure to non-pharmaceuticals was "mistook product for food/drink" (n = 122, 37%).



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of intoxications in older adults are accidental and often involve medication errors. Unintentional poisoning is often preventable. If patients are cognitively impaired, potentially harmful substances should be kept out of their reach and medication should only be administered under direct supervision. Clear labelling, simplified drug regimens and the use of automatic medication dispensers could reduce the risk of medication errors in older patients.

