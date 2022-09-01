|
Colom Gordillo A, Martínez Sánchez L, Pretel Echaburu C, Trenchs Sainz de La Maza V, Gotzens Bersch J, Luaces Cubells C. An. Pediatr. (Engl. Ed.) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36153206
INTRODUCTION: The use of medications to relieve the symptoms of the "common cold" in children is very frequent. In addition to the lack of scientific evidence supporting its usefulness, there is evidence of potential toxicity, and serious and even fatal cases of intoxication have been described. The objective was to describe the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the patients treated in a paediatric emergency department (PED) for suspected unintentional intoxication by a cold medicine. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Observational and analytical study of patients aged less than 18 years managed in a PED for suspected unintentional poisoning by a cold medicine between July 2012 and June 2020. We classified severity according to the Poisoning Severity Score (PSS): PSS-0 = no toxicity; PSS-1 = mild toxicity; PSS-2 = moderate; PSS-3 = severe; PSS-4 = lethal. If the intoxication occurred while the patient was in active treatment with the drug, we determined whether the patient's age was in the applicable range established in the therapeutic indications provided in the summary of product characteristics.
Language: en
Intoxication; Paediatrics; Agentes antitusivos; Antitussive agents; Common cold; Descongestionantes nasales; Drug prescription; Expectorantes; Expectorants; Intoxicación; Nasal descongestants; Pediatría; Prescripción de medicamentos; Resfriado común