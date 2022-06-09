Abstract

OBJECTIVE: COVID-19 disrupted public transit and led to increased reliance on alternative modes of transportation (AMTs) internationally. This study hypothesizes that public interest and fracture injuries associated with AMTs increased during COVID-19 in the United States.



METHODS: Monthly Google search probabilities and the number of fracture injuries associated with bicycles, scooters, skateboards/longboards, rollerblades, electric bicycles, and electric micromobility vehicles were collected from January 2017 to December 2021. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used to assess differences in search probabilities and fracture injuries between 2021, 2020, and 2019. Linear regression was used to study the relationship between search probabilities and number of fracture injuries.



RESULTS: For bicycles, skateboards/longboards, electric bicycles, and electric micromobility vehicles, search probabilities and fracture injuries were higher in 2021 and 2020 compared with 2019, except for bicycle fractures in 2021 (P < 0.05). For every AMT, except roller skates, search probability had an explanatory effect on fracture injuries (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Online interest in AMTs and associated fracture injuries increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Excess fractures seem to be stabilizing as of December 2021, but online search volumes may be used to inform the allocation of orthopaedic trauma resources during future surges in COVID-19 and other epidemics.



Keywords: CoViD-19-Road-Traffic

Language: en