Tauscher JS, Lybarger K, Ding X, Chander A, Hudenko WJ, Cohen T, Ben-Zeev D. Psychiatr. Serv. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36164769
OBJECTIVE: The authors tested whether natural language processing (NLP) methods can detect and classify cognitive distortions in text messages between clinicians and people with serious mental illness as effectively as clinically trained human raters.
schizophrenia; machine learning; mHealth; digital interventions; natural language processing