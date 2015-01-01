Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Cannabis use has been associated with adverse outcomes among adults and adolescents. As more states legalize or consider legalization, it is imperative to understand cannabis-related hospitalizations among the US population. This study is aimed at understanding the prevalence of cannabis-related hospitalizations using a nationally representative sample.



METHODS: Using the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) available through the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), we included all hospitalizations that met the inclusion criteria of documented history of cannabis use and those with any cannabis diagnosis as the reason for hospitalization between 2012 and 2014, and 2016 and 2018 using listwise deletion methods. Cannabis use was identified based on International Classification of Disease (ICD 9 & 10) codes (304.3X, 305.2X) (F12.XXX) for 2012-2014 and 2016-2018, respectively. We included both primary and secondary diagnoses among hospitalized patients. We further analyzed the relationship between cannabis-related diagnoses, race and ethnicity cases, household income, region, age group, rural-urban demographics, and sex.



RESULTS: A weighted total of 2,099,665 and 1,023,325 patients with a history of cannabis use were identified for the period of 2012-2014 and 2016-2018, respectively. The primary reason for presentation among a majority of patients was related to mental health, alcohol, HIV, trauma, burns, and toxic effects of drugs for all included years. The rate of the presentation was highest among individuals 12-24-years-old (351, 846) and 25-34-years-old (255 and 563) per 10,000 presentations between 2012-2014 and 2016-2018, respectively. The highest rate of increase by race and ethnicity was observed among Native Americans (227 and 457), Black (287 and 468), and others (125 and 214) during 2012-2014 and 2016-2018, respectively. The highest observations were in the East North Central, West North Central, Mountain, and Pacific Regions of the United States. The highest presentation rates were observed among males with no insurance coverage and populations in the lowest income quartiles.



CONCLUSION: Cannabis-related hospitalization increased significantly over the years, and presentations are not isolated to areas with cannabis legalization. The high presentation rate among individuals with mental and alcohol necessitates the development of strategies to educate and mitigate potential causes of hospitalization among all age groups and races or ethnicity.

