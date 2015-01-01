|
Nunez L, Jeelani S, Timaran-Montenegro D, Riascos R, McCarty J. Emerg. Radiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36169728
PURPOSE: American football is considered one of the more injury-prone sports given its high-speed and high-impact nature. While much attention has been focused on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, spinal injuries represent the most common catastrophic injury incurred in football. The goal of this investigation is to describe the most common football-associated spinal lesions in a multi-center health system.
Trauma; Spinal cord injury; American football; CT; MRI; Spine imaging