Abstract

PURPOSE: American football is considered one of the more injury-prone sports given its high-speed and high-impact nature. While much attention has been focused on chronic traumatic encephalopathy, spinal injuries represent the most common catastrophic injury incurred in football. The goal of this investigation is to describe the most common football-associated spinal lesions in a multi-center health system.



METHODS: This is a retrospective analysis of patients with imaging evidence of spinal injuries related to American football during a 10-year period. Injuries were classified based on the anatomic level, type injury, spinal cord compromise, and therapeutic management. Chi-squared and Fisher's exact test were used for statistical analysis of categorial variables, and simple logistic regression was used to determine individual odds ratios.



RESULTS: A total of 71 patients were included, with a median age of 17 (IQR, 15-22) years. The cervical spine was the most frequently affected segment (46%), followed by lumbar spine injuries (45%), and thoracic spine injuries (10%). Discogenic injuries were identified in 45 patients (63%). Spinal cord injury was documented in 7 subjects (10%), while cauda equina compression was reported in 1 patient (1%).



CONCLUSIONS: Acute spinal injuries continue to represent a significant cause of morbidity among American football players. Compared to national statistics, we found a similar distribution of spinal injuries in terms of anatomic location and an alarmingly high proportion of SCI. This investigation represents the largest single-center study addressing spinal injuries among football players.

