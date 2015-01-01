SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Żyluk A. Pol. Przegl. Chir. 2022; 94(5): 54-59.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)

DOI

10.5604/01.3001.0015.7673

PMID

36169586

Abstract

Bite wounds occur as a result of bite by an animal or a human. They are relatively frequent due to the growing number of pets living with people, as well as from inadequate human-animal interactions. The knowledge of most surgeons about the management of these injuries is relatively outdated, whereas the current literature points to important changes in this field. The article presents several aspects concerning epidemiology, classification, bacteriology, and characteristics of bite wounds to the hand. Based on the actual literature, detailed rules for the management of these injuries are described. This information may prove useful in the daily practice of surgeons and doctors at emergency departments who are frequently faced with bite wounds.


Language: en

Keywords

antibiotic therapy; bite wound; hand infection; treatment of bite injuries

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print