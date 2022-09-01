Abstract

The emergence of a new strain of virus leading to an epidemic or even a pandemic has always been a major challenge for the global healthcare community [1]. Accordingly, the WHO provided some public healthcare guidelines to protect individuals against the COVID-19, including hand-washing with water and soap, use alcohol-base hand sanitizers, consumption of dietary supplements and use of face mask, etc. Since the early public health measures by various local, national and global health agencies, many studies have been conducted and many are underway to investigate the treatment of COVID-19 by testing existing antivirus medications, production of vaccines and new drugs. In addition, different medications previously approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for other purposes were repositioned to treat COVID-19 by reduction in symptoms or to boost the human immune systems. The overall purpose of this review manuscript was to document that there is an increase in substance poisoning as the result of malpractices applied, in the use of disinfectants and detergents, on alcohol consumption, self-medication, in the form of oral consumption, incense and smoking, with drugs, herbal medicine and opium derivatives, etc. as the disease has progressed. The literature search of this narrative review was done in Google Scholar, PubMed, Web of Science and Scopus databases. All relevant published articles since the beginning of pandemic, were selected in order to report the poisonings originating from in self-administration of common preventative substances during COVID-19 pandemic.



A list of reported poisonings of alcohol-based sanitizers, disinfectants, detergents and drugs during the COVID-19 pandemic...

