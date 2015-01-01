SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morral AR, Smart R. Science 2022; 377(6614): e1471.

(Copyright © 2022, American Association for the Advancement of Science)

10.1126/science.ade9060

36173864

For 25 years, the US government funded little research on firearm violence prevention. Although some dedicated researchers made important discoveries over this period, the scale of the research effort was not commensurate with the problem. Recently, however, there has been an unprecedented surge in research funding: the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, a private philanthropy, has awarded more than $21 million since 2018; the federal government has committed $25 million per year since 2019; and some states and other philanthropies have recently invested in such research programs.


Language: en
