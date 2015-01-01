|
Kwon SJ, Turpyn CC, Duell N, Telzer EH. Curr. Addict. Rep. 2020; 7(3): 413-420.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36176898
PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Adolescence is a developmental period often characterized by heightened risk taking and increased sensitivity to socially salient stimuli. In this report, we discuss how the developing brain serves as both a link between, and a susceptibility factor for, social contextual factors and risk taking in adolescence.
Language: en
substance use; adolescence; brain development; fmri; parent influence; peer influence