Abstract

A Commentary on

Pesticides-handling practices among smallholder vegetable farmers in Oyo state, Nigeria.



Ugwu, J., Omoloye, A. A., Asogwa, E. U., and Aduloju, A. R. (2015). Sci Res J 3:40-47; doi: 10.12895/jaeid.20181.697





Occupational insecticide exposure and perception of safety measures among cacao farmers in Southwestern Nigeria.



Sosan, M., and Akingbohungbe, A. (2009). Arc Env Occ Health. 64:3; doi: 10.1080/19338240903241077



Self-reported symptoms on farmers health and commonly used pesticides related to exposure in Kura, Kano State, Nigeria.



Raimi, M. (2021). Annal Commy Med & Pub Health. 1:1002

Current situation



Agriculture accounts for approximately a quarter of gross domestic product in Nigeria. Common products include dcassava, yam, maize, sorghum, rice, millet, palm oil, cocoa beans and pineapple. Agricultural activities are an important component of peri-urban and rural life in Nigeria, since 70% of households report participation in agriculture and 41% own livestock (1). The entire family--including farm youth-- regularly assist with farm activities, including handling of fertilizers and pesticides. This is particularly the case in farming households where women are responsible for production, since they may encourage children and grandchildren to participate and work alongside for both productivity and security reasons (2). These youth are at high risk for exposure to agrochemicals due to their agricultural surroundings and involvement in production. Safe or unsafe handling practices are passed onto these youth at very young ages. Agrochemicals are often purchased at an agricultural supply store (in an open market) and then stored in the home. Previous studies have found that up to 30% of farm households reuse these agrochemical containers for other storage purposes--even for storing food seasonings and palm oil (3, 4). Little is known about socioeconomic factors influencing access to appropriate safety controls for agrochemicals, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). This commentary describes current activities being done in Nigeria by Norina Farms to interview agricultural workers in Rivers State to inform development of more community-based, grassroots-style pesticides safety educational programs in the region. The purpose of these interviews was not research driven, rather they were conducted to ensure that the trainings addressed the needs of local farm households.

Current activities

Community interviews



In 2, Norina Farms interviewed 152 agricultural workers in Kom-kom, Obeama, Izuoma and Mmiriwanyi Oyigbo in Rivers State, Nigeria. Interviews were conducted in local Pidgin English with the agricultural family inside the home. The homes were selected based on proximity to the Norina Farms office location in Mmiriwanyi. A 10-kilometer geographic radius was identified around the centrally located office, and interviewers contacted all farm households in the region who were available at the time. IRB review for human subjects research was not required since the purpose of the interviews was to identify producer-informed practice solutions to improve a community-based pesticides training program. All agricultural workers (100%) were involved in both cassava and vegetable production, which is common in the region. Interviewers noted demographics, number of youths living in the home, types of pesticides used, and activities related to handling of agrochemicals to inform the training. All the workers reported agricultural youth (age 3 months to 22 years) living in the household.

Pesticides safety training



In 2018-19 Norina Farms provided a community-based pesticides safety educational program to more than 160 agricultural families in the same region. Agricultural youths as young as 15 years old were present at the training. Educational topics were customized based on the interviews and included (a) sharing stories and discussing adverse health effect experienced as a result of pesticides handling, (b) proper pesticide application methods according to the label, (c) PPE use described on the label and appropriate donning/doffing procedures, (d) proper agrochemicals storage, and (e) container disposal. Personal protective equipment (PPE), including reusable chemical resistant gloves and goggles were provided as incentives for attending the program...

