Abstract

The current study examines the association between risk behaviors and victimization and race-based victimization amongst U.S.-born and foreign-born Asian, Black, and Latinx adolescents. Data were derived from the U.S. subset of the 2009-2010 Health Behavior in School-aged Children study. Samples include 662 Asian, 2413 Black, and 3188 Latinx adolescents (M = 12.9, SD = 1.75, 48.6% female) in grades 5-10. Univariate analyses, t-test analyses, and multiple linear regression analyses were conducted. Aggressive behavior was associated with victimization for U.S.-born and foreign-born Asian, Black, and Latinx adolescents. Race-based aggressive behavior was correlated for U.S.-born and foreign-born Black and Latinx adolescents. Smoking was positively associated with victimization amongst foreign-born Asian adolescents. Alcohol use was correlated with victimization and race-based victimization amongst foreign-born Latinx adolescents. Marijuana use was related to victimization amongst U.S.-born Black adolescents. Physical fighting was shown to be positively correlated with race-based victimization for U.S.-born Latinx adolescents. Carrying a weapon was associated with victimization and race-based victimization for U.S.-born and foreign-born Latinx adolescents. It was also associated with victimization amongst U.S.-born Asian adolescents. Befriending deviant peers was negatively associated with U.S.-born and foreign-born Black adolescents and U.S.-born Latinx adolescents, but positively associated with U.S.-born Asian adolescents.

Language: en