Abstract

Violence against animals is currently very invisible and ignored both by society and public authorities. In domestic and gender violence it is common for pets to be victims of instrumentalized abuse. In this case, the purpose of animal abuse is to harm the person through their animal. Currently, there are very few victims' shelters allowing animals, which forces victims to choose between their safety and their pet's. This might cause the abuse to last over time because victims do not want to leave the animal with the perpetrator. This work is a review of current animal protection measures in Spain in this realm.



La violencia contra los animales se encuentra en la actualidad muy invisibilizada e ignorada tanto por la sociedad en su conjunto como por los poderes públicos. En el caso de la violencia doméstica y de género es habitual que los animales de compañía sean también víctimas de maltrato, en este caso instrumentalizado, cuya finalidad es la de hacer daño a la persona a través del animal. En la actualidad, son muy escasos los centros de acogida de víctimas que permiten tener animales, lo que obliga a las víctimas a elegir entre su seguridad y la de su animal de compañía, pudiendo ocasionar que el maltrato se prolongue en el tiempo para no abandonar al animal con el victimario. En este trabajo se realiza un breve repaso de las medidas existentes actualmente en España, destinadas a la protección de los animales, dentro, fundamentalmente, del contexto de la violencia de género.

Language: es