Córdoba CR. Rev. Victimol. 2022; 14: 89-111.
Los animales de compañía como víctimas de violencia doméstica y de género. Exploración de algunas medidas actuales en materia de protección animal en España
Violence against animals is currently very invisible and ignored both by society and public authorities. In domestic and gender violence it is common for pets to be victims of instrumentalized abuse. In this case, the purpose of animal abuse is to harm the person through their animal. Currently, there are very few victims' shelters allowing animals, which forces victims to choose between their safety and their pet's. This might cause the abuse to last over time because victims do not want to leave the animal with the perpetrator. This work is a review of current animal protection measures in Spain in this realm.
