SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Córdoba CR. Rev. Victimol. 2022; 14: 89-111.

Vernacular Title

Los animales de compañía como víctimas de violencia doméstica y de género. Exploración de algunas medidas actuales en materia de protección animal en España

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Huygens Editorial)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Violence against animals is currently very invisible and ignored both by society and public authorities. In domestic and gender violence it is common for pets to be victims of instrumentalized abuse. In this case, the purpose of animal abuse is to harm the person through their animal. Currently, there are very few victims' shelters allowing animals, which forces victims to choose between their safety and their pet's. This might cause the abuse to last over time because victims do not want to leave the animal with the perpetrator. This work is a review of current animal protection measures in Spain in this realm.

===

La violencia contra los animales se encuentra en la actualidad muy invisibilizada e ignorada tanto por la sociedad en su conjunto como por los poderes públicos. En el caso de la violencia doméstica y de género es habitual que los animales de compañía sean también víctimas de maltrato, en este caso instrumentalizado, cuya finalidad es la de hacer daño a la persona a través del animal. En la actualidad, son muy escasos los centros de acogida de víctimas que permiten tener animales, lo que obliga a las víctimas a elegir entre su seguridad y la de su animal de compañía, pudiendo ocasionar que el maltrato se prolongue en el tiempo para no abandonar al animal con el victimario. En este trabajo se realiza un breve repaso de las medidas existentes actualmente en España, destinadas a la protección de los animales, dentro, fundamentalmente, del contexto de la violencia de género.


Language: es
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print