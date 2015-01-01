|
Zapiain JG. Rev. Victimol. 2022; 14: 113-138.
Sexualidad y afectividad en personas que dedican su vida a la Iglesia Católica desde el sacerdocio u otros modos de vida consagrada
The aim of this article is to make a theoretical approach to the regulation of two basic needs, the satisfaction of sexual desire and affective bonding, in people who dedicate their lives to the Catholic Church from the priesthood or other forms of consecrated life that implies the acceptance of celibacy and chastity. We try to determine to what extent the set of contents that make up the sexual morality of the Catholic Church is compatible with the harmonious integration of the subjective experience of sexual desire in their personality. The accumulated scientific knowledge, both theoretical and empirical, indicates that sexual desire, understood as a complex emotion, is an extraordinarily positive and enriching human dimension that dignifies the human being. Its integration into the personality as a whole -the capacity for emotional regulation and the ability to make decisions about one's own erotic needs- is essential for emotional balance and sexual health. Likewise, affective needs, expressed in the need to establish affective bonds with significant people who are perceived as unconditional, accessible and lasting, are the antidote to emotional loneli-ness and promote emotional stability.
Language: es