|
Citation
|
Fischer B, Lindner SR, Hall W. Lancet Public Health 2022; 7(10): e808-e809.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36182229
|
Abstract
|
Cannabis, after alcohol and tobacco, is the most widely used psychoactive substance in the world, with increasingly liberal control approaches (eg, legalisation) in many places. Although approximately 4% (>200 million) of the global adult population use cannabis, in Canada (where non-medical cannabis was legalised in 2018) a fifth or more of adults report use in the past year. Most of the focus on cannabis-related harms in policy and science debates has been on the risks (primarily to health) to the user. The principal adverse consequences that can occur in association with cannabis use include: acute cognitive and psychomotor control impairment; cannabis use disorder (ie, dependence); mental health problems (eg, psychosis, depression, or suicide); driving impairments and fatal or non-fatal injuries from motor vehicle crashes; and pulmonary and cardiovascular problems. Some of these outcomes can be severe and require hospitalisation, but the overall risks are mostly moderate (eg, risk ratios of >1-3) and most often affect cannabis users who engage in high-frequency, high-volume, or high-potency (ie, tetrahydrocannabinol) forms of cannabis use.
Language: en