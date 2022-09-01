Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Psychological pain is understood as an intolerable and disturbing mental state characterized by an internal experience of negative emotions. This study was aimed at making a Spanish adaptation of the Psychache Scale by Holden and colleagues in a sample of young adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The scale evaluates psychological pain as a subjective experience. It is composed of 13 items with a Likert-type response format. Following the guidelines of the International Tests Commission for the adaptation of the test, we obtained a version conceptually and linguistically equivalent to the original scale. Through an online questionnaire, participants completed the psychological pain scale along with other scales to measure depression (BDI-II), hopelessness (Beck's scale of hopelessness) and suicide risk (Plutchik suicide risk scale). The participants were 234 people (94 men, 137 women and three people who identified as a different sex) from 18 to 35 years old.



RESULTS: The EFA showed a one-factor solution, and the FCA revealed adequate indexes of adjustment to the unifactorial model. It also showed good reliability of the test scores. The evidence of validity of the scale in relation to the other variables showed high, positive and statistically significant correlations with depression, hopelessness, suicidal ideation and suicidal risk.



CONCLUSION: In summary, this Spanish adaptation of the Psychache Scale could contribute to improving the evaluation of both the patient with suicide risk and the effectiveness of psychological therapy, as well as suicidal behaviour prevention and intervention.

