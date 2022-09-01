|
Citation
Ordóñez-Carrasco JL, Cuadrado Guirado I, Rojas Tejada A. Revista de Psiquiatría y Salud Mental (English Edition) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36184539
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Psychological pain is understood as an intolerable and disturbing mental state characterized by an internal experience of negative emotions. This study was aimed at making a Spanish adaptation of the Psychache Scale by Holden and colleagues in a sample of young adults. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The scale evaluates psychological pain as a subjective experience. It is composed of 13 items with a Likert-type response format. Following the guidelines of the International Tests Commission for the adaptation of the test, we obtained a version conceptually and linguistically equivalent to the original scale. Through an online questionnaire, participants completed the psychological pain scale along with other scales to measure depression (BDI-II), hopelessness (Beck's scale of hopelessness) and suicide risk (Plutchik suicide risk scale). The participants were 234 people (94 men, 137 women and three people who identified as a different sex) from 18 to 35 years old.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicidal ideation; Dolor psicológico; Ideación suicida; Propiedades psicométricas; Psychache scale; Psychache Scale; Psychological pain; Psychometric properties